Drake Loses Massive Bet After Jake Paul Was Defeated by Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was the biggest loser from Sunday’s boxing match against Tommy Fury, but Drake might be No. 2 on the list. The music star placed a huge wager on Paul to deliver a knockout blow to Fury.

Drake placed a $400,000 bet on Paul to knock out Fury on Sunday, per the Daily Loud. Obviously, that didn’t happen, meaning his bank account will look a little lighter this week. We’re guessing Drake will be just fine, though.

A lot of fans placed Paul’s loss to Fury on Drake’s wager. When asked about it, Paul laughed it off.

Drake has put a $400,000 bet on Jake Paul to knockout Tommy Fury 👀🥊💰 pic.twitter.com/XaFxtPQ1BF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 26, 2023

“F–k. This is Drake’s fault,” Paul said sarcastically, per the New York Post. “Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?

“It’s my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. He has won a lot more money betting on me before. He’s probably about even now.”

Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul

Jake Paul stepped into the ring on Sunday without a loss to his name. That changed this weekend, when Tommy Fury took the fight via split decision.

The judges scored this one 75-74 for Paul and two cards 76-73 for Fury.

Thanks to Sunday’s win, Fury improved to 9-0 in the ring. He didn’t record another KO — he has four in his career — but the victory should be satisfactory.

Following the fight, Paul said he’d like a rematch. Fury also said he’d be up for another fight with the YouTube star. So, there’s a good chance there’s a second round to this epic battle.

Now that Paul dropped his first-ever boxing match, he falls to 6-1 in his professional career. He’s also delivered four knockouts in the ring.