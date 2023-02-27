Drake Loses Massive Bet After Jake Paul Was Defeated by Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was the biggest loser from Sunday’s boxing match against Tommy Fury, but Drake might be No. 2 on the list. The music star placed a huge wager on Paul to deliver a knockout blow to Fury.
Drake placed a $400,000 bet on Paul to knock out Fury on Sunday, per the Daily Loud. Obviously, that didn’t happen, meaning his bank account will look a little lighter this week. We’re guessing Drake will be just fine, though.
A lot of fans placed Paul’s loss to Fury on Drake’s wager. When asked about it, Paul laughed it off.
“F–k. This is Drake’s fault,” Paul said sarcastically, per the New York Post. “Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?
“It’s my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. He has won a lot more money betting on me before. He’s probably about even now.”
Tommy Fury Defeats Jake Paul
Jake Paul stepped into the ring on Sunday without a loss to his name. That changed this weekend, when Tommy Fury took the fight via split decision.
The judges scored this one 75-74 for Paul and two cards 76-73 for Fury.
Thanks to Sunday’s win, Fury improved to 9-0 in the ring. He didn’t record another KO — he has four in his career — but the victory should be satisfactory.
Following the fight, Paul said he’d like a rematch. Fury also said he’d be up for another fight with the YouTube star. So, there’s a good chance there’s a second round to this epic battle.
Now that Paul dropped his first-ever boxing match, he falls to 6-1 in his professional career. He’s also delivered four knockouts in the ring.