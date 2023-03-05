Drake Places Massive Bet on Tonight’s UFC 285 Title Fight between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Ciryl Gane

Ahead of tonight’s massive fight between UFC heavyweights Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Ciryl Gane, rapper Drake has put a huge bet on Jones. In fact, Drake put two bids down for Jones, one to win by submission and another to win by KO.

It is one of the most anticipated returns to the ring in recent memory. Jon Jones is a legend and is out to get a belt around his waist again. However, he’s going to have to do it with the Drake curse over his head. That’s going to be tough for him.

Last week, Drake was credited for ending Jake Paul’s boxing career after he bet on the YouTuber to win over Tommy Fury. This time, he turns his attention to the UFC fight where the fighting world will see if Jones can do it at heavyweight.

Drake dropped a total of $500K on Jon Jones to win by submission and by KO 😳



Jon Jones only loss in his career was a DQ… pic.twitter.com/DlZy2MA7d9 — br_betting (@br_betting) March 4, 2023

During his career, Jones has proven to be one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. So, it makes sense that Drake would put a hefty bet or two on him. $500K is a lot of money, but Drake is trying to make his money back from the Jake Paul fight.

Ciryl Gane is going to be a tough opponent for the former champion. Especially at this new weight. If there is anyone that is going to be able to pull it off, it has to be Jones.

Drake Needs This Win More Than Jon Jones

When it comes to this fight and this bet, Drake is probably in need of a win more than Jon Jones. Of course, Drake isn’t out there putting his chin and his health on the line. But he has a reputation that he’d like to change.

When Drake bets on an athlete it is almost always a sign of a future loss. Things can change, of course, but Drake has earned that image for a reason. He might be able to make a hit song, but he can’t sports bet worth a damn, really.

Jone Bones Jones is a machine that was made for fighting. He shouldn’t worry about superstitions like this. Things don’t depend on what Drake does. Curse or no curse, Jones vs. Gane is going to be one of the best heavyweight fights that UFC has had in a long time.

If Jones does lose, we can all blame Drake for it though.