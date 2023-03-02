Draymond Green Calls for End to Black History Month

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is calling for “Black History Month” to come to an end.

Speaking to the media after the Warriors’ 123-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, Green said he wants to see his history taught year-round, not just throughout February — the shortest month of the calendar year.

“Teach my history from January to December 31st” – @Money23Green



Draymond Green thinks we should end Black History Month. pic.twitter.com/cd8HcMGDgE — BET (@BET) March 1, 2023

“Black History Month, at some point can we get rid of it?” Green asked. “Like, at some point? Why we gotta keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history? You got governors wanting to take our history out of schools, and I’m not gonna be the fool to go, ‘Yeah we can celebrate for 28 days.’ So at some point I would like to get rid of it.”

Green, the four-time NBA champion, alluded to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who blocked a high school advanced placement course, “African American Studies,” last month, claiming the class is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

“We’re making all these changes in the world—can’t talk about these people can’t talk about those people, can’t say this can’t say that—at some point it’s time to get rid of Black History Month,” Green said. “Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do, but Black History Month? Nah. Teach my history from January 1st to December 31st and then do it over again, and then again. That’s what I’d like to see.”

Draymond Green Helps Lead Warriors to Victory

Golden State (32-30) notched its third straight win Tuesday, taking sole possession of the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Returning from a two-game absence due to a bruised right knee, Green put up 12 points on 4-of-5 from the field with nine rebounds and eight assists.

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors have caught fire, even without Stephen Curry in the lineup.

“It just feels like we’re coming together,” head coach Steve Kerr said, via Clutch Points. “It feels like there’s some chemistry, some energy that’s forming. We’ve been battling all season and without Steph and [Andrew Wiggins] for so much of the season, these guys have one a great job just keeping our heads above water.

“I think we can feel the finish line. We know Steph’s gonna be back before too long, hopefully Wiggs, hopefully Gary [Payton II]. So we got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime these guys are doing a hell of a job. It feels like there’s some grit and some toughness, and the guys are really coming together. It’s fun to watch.”