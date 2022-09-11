Draymond Green Chirps Akron Players While on Sideline of Michigan State Game

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is known for his outspokenness on and off the basketball court.

On Saturday, we learned the same thing rings true on the gridiron — well, sort of. Draymond Green wasn’t suited up in green and white, but rather was on the sideline cheering on his Michigan State Spartans in their Week 2 matchup against the Akron Zips.

Green, along with others, was chirping multiple players during pregame warmups. The Akron players chirped right back before coaches intervened and moved things along.

Draymond Green. Professional instigator of men from Akron. pic.twitter.com/4f0wcDEjLn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2022

The former Michigan State basketball star is the latest NBA star to feature on the sidelines of a game this season. LeBron James was in attendance to witness Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame last Saturday. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, was one of 105,000 plus on hand for Texas’ loss to Alabama on Saturday.

“Spartan nation, what’s happening,” Green said. “I love y’all, go green, baby.”

Draymond Green Witnesses Monster Victory for Michigan State

Draymond Green had plenty to cheer about in this one, as No. 14 Michigan State (2-0) shutout Akron (1-1), 52-0. On a day where top teams such as Texas A&M and Notre Dame were upset at home, the Spartans took care of business.

It was easy for the Spartans all afternoon long, as they out-gained Akron, 496-225. The three-headed backfield monster of Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard, Elijah Collins guided Michigan State to victory. They combined for 245 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.

The win is Michigan State’s largest margin of victory since 2014 and its largest shutout victory since 1954.