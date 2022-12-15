Drew Brees Hired as Interim Assistant Coach at Purdue

Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach for Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.”

The Purdue alum is helping with the coaching transition after head coach Jeff Brohm left for Louisville after six seasons. Purdue hired Ryan Walters as the school’s next head football coach — the fifth-youngest in FBS. Walters spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Illinois. The Fighting Illini had the nation’s No. 2 ranked defense in 2022 and allowed just 12.3 points per game.

He will not, however, coach in the bowl game. Offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will serve as the interim head coach, with co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen calling plays.

Ryan Walters Excited to Have Drew Brees in the Building at Purdue

Brees, meanwhile, is cleared to work with student-athletes and participate in recruiting activities under the NCAA guidelines. The 43-year-old will one day be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having thrown for 571 touchdowns during his 20-year career. Prior to that, he was setting passing records at Purdue and in the Big Ten. Brees left West Lafayette as the conference’s leader in passing yards, touchdowns, total offensive yards, completions and attempts.

“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true,” Walters said. “Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando.”

Purdue will be a shorthanded bunch against LSU. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Charlie Jones, tight end Payne Durham and cornerback Corey Trice have all announced their intentions to skip the game.