Drew Pearson Wants the Dallas Cowboys to Call Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick Following Dak Prescott’s Injury

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the hunt for another quarterback in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury.

Prescott suffered a right thumb injury in Dallas’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football.” He underwent successful surgery Monday and could return in 4-to-6 weeks. The Cowboys are expected to roll with backup Cooper Rush following Prescott’s injury. Rush has started just one game — last season in a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. One Cowboys legend suggests the team call up a couple of free agent quarterbacks to help mitigate the loss of Prescott.

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson, who starred as a receiver for eleven seasons, says the team needs to call Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick.

“Call Cam [Newton]. Call Kaepernick. [Call] anybody out there!” Pearson told TMZ Sports Monday.

Pearson emphasized the need to bring in someone with experience. Both Newton and Kaepernick would bring that as the two have started 144 and 58 games during their respective careers.

“We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience,” Pearson said. “I’m not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game’s already won or already lost. I’m talking about somebody that’s been there, been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.”

Cam or Kaepernick on the Cowboys?

Newton, 33, started five games for the Carolina Panthers last season. The Panthers went 0-5 in those starts. The 2015 AP NFL MVP Award winner has thrown for 32,382 yards over the course of his 11-year career with 269 total touchdowns and 123 interceptions.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, has been out of the league since the 2016 season. The 34-year-old has been working out and staying in shape, however, looking for another opportunity. Over the duration of his six-year career, Kaepernick went 28-30, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 59.8% passing.

The idea of signing Kaepernick was discussed on Monday’s edition of ESPN‘s “First Take.” Stephen A. Smith floated the possibility out there, though he said it would likely never happen.

“You know what, this is a different subject for another day maybe. It will never happen, in my opinion … might want to make that call to Colin Kaepernick,” Smith said. “Might want to find out. He ain’t been around but he’s a playmaker with his legs who’s available, you gotta take that into consideration.”

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin dismissed the possibility of signing Kaepernick and said he was fine with Dallas starting Rush with Prescott sidelined.

“Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop. Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now,” Irvin said. “Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team. I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush. I will take my chances with Cooper Rush.

“I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying.”