BBC Formula 1 broadcaster Jennie Gow revealed Friday she’s recovering from a stroke she suffered two weeks ago.

Gow, 45, said in a statement on Twitter that her speech has been “most affected.”

“Hi everyone, been quiet the last few weeks, this is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago,” Gow wrote. “My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time. Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight X.”

Gow appears as an F1 expert on the Netflix docuseries “Drive to Survive.” The popular docuseries will return for its fifth season on Feb. 24. Per The Guardian, it will recount Max Verstappen’s road to the title after winning his second world championship in 2022. In addition to her F1 duties, Gow is a commentator on racing series Extreme E.

Jennie Gow Receives Messages of Support From F1 Community

Gow has received an outpouring of support from the F1 community, with multiple race teams sending their positive thoughts.

“Everyone at Brackley and Brixworth are sending you love and positive thoughts for your recovery, Jennie,” the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team wrote. “We can’t wait to see you back in the paddock again soon.”

Fellow broadcasters have reached out to Gow as well, with F1 reporter Hazel Southwell sharing her thoughts on Twitter.

“I’m so, so sorry to hear this Jennie – you’re such a strong person and I know you’ll do everything to recover but please take care of yourself first and foremost, work will be there any time,” Southwell wrote. “Sending you and your family all my love.”