Lee Corso is a cherished football tradition all by himself. The entire ESPN College Football GameDay program peaks to Corso’s final pick of the biggest event of the Saturday.

And in this case, ESPN saved Oregon-UCLA game as the last choice for its college pick ’em panel. As per his usual, Corso put on the head of his favorite mascot costume. But the old coach did more than just pick Oregon and show off in the duck head. He also let loose a live duck on national television.

“We’ve got a live duck loose on set,” screamed Rece Davis. “Feathers are flying. Oh, yeah! Escaped Ducks! That could be a good omen for the Ducks.