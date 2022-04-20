Sports media just released stirring audio of the 911 calls made in response to Dwayne Haskins’ fatal traffic accident in South Florida last week. The first call came from a severely distressed eyewitness who saw the accident take place in real-time. The other call came from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, saying that she had just spoken to her husband from Pittsburgh and was concerned for his wellbeing. FOX Sports’ Andy Slater originally tweeted out the audio.

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road.



One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

In the audio, listeners can hear Kalabrya Haskins tell a 911 operator that she had just spoken to her husband Dwayne, knew he had run out of gas, but could no longer reach his cell. In an unimaginably vulnerable panic, she begs police to check on her husband in Florida while she sits helplessly in Pennsylvania. She and the operator go back and forth about his possible location, not knowing that the worst had already occurred: Haskins had been struck and killed by a truck while trying to cross the busy highway.

The release of the 911 audio resulted in mixed reactions from social media users. Many mourned for the heartbreaking rawness of the situation. Some others scolded the media in general for magnifying the situation. One user noted that multiple aspects of the story are true at once.

A) these recordings should never be released. I’ve had to call and I don’t want my emergency out there for the world.



B) even if you’re out of gas, don’t cross an interstate. Never a good idea. — Joe Kyle (@joe_kyle_is_me) April 20, 2022

Another user defended the choice to release the audio, saying that it cleared up all confusion regarding the death.

Not sure why people are complaining about Andy releasing this. It's absolutely tough to listen to but it also goes a long way in solidifying that he was attempting to get gas when many on here and elsewhere recklessly floated suicide, drug and crazy jogging theories. — Aaron Klueber (@AKlueber) April 20, 2022

Many users simply empathized with the tragedy of the situation and the stakeholders involved.

The wife of Dwayne Haskins 911 is very sad.. I know that operator needed a mental break after that — Mama Noodles 🍜 (@MAMA_NISHIA) April 20, 2022

Family and friends will memorialize Haskins in a public ceremony this week

This weekend, the family of former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins will celebrate and honor his legacy. On Tuesday, Haskins’ wife released more information on the services via Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

“I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpour of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time,” Kalabrya Haskins said. “For those that have asked for clarity, regarding official services, there will be a public celebration of life for my husband, Dwayne Haskins, Jr. His legacy will be honored with stories told from teammates, coaches, friends, family and loved ones.

“Visitation will be Friday, April 22nd, from 9-11 a.m. with a full service immediately following from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. Flowers are being accepted at the church.”

Steelers fans created a memorial at Heinz Field outside of one of the stadium’s gates this week, On3 reported. Ohio State fans also created a large memorial outside of their own stadium in Columbus.