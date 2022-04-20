Dwayne Haskins Death: 911 Audio Released From Morning Former Steelers QB Died on Florida Road

A week and a half after the sudden death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 911 audio has been released from the morning of his passing.

Dwayne Haskins died while traveling across I-95 in southern Florida. He was reportedly traveling in a car with an intoxicated driver. But he left the car and soon started crossing the highway on foot. A vehicle struck and killed him, per On3.

WARNING! The 911 audio below contains graphic language and content.

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road.



Andy Slater of FOX Sports and iHeart Radio released the 911 audio from the morning of Dwayne Haskin’s death. In the audio, we hear what sounds like a few calls edited together. One of the calls comes from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, who’s calling from Pittsburgh. She was on the phone with him moments before he died.

At the end of the audio, we can make out Kalabrya Haskins saying Dwayne “had to go walk and get gas. And he said he was returning to the car… We were on the phone, he said he was gonna call me back after he finished putting the gas in. And I kept calling and kept calling, he wouldn’t answer. After 10 minutes of calling the phone, eventually, it cut off. And it’s not working now. I have his location, I just wanted somebody to go in the area and see if his car’s there, if he’s okay, if anything happened to him…”

The person on the other end of the phone tells Kalabrya that there was an incident on the highway near Dwayne’s location, but they can’t confirm whether it was her husband or not.

Kalabrya Haskins, Wife of Dwayne Haskins, Releases Statement About Husband’s Death

A few weeks after that harrowing 911 call, Kalabrya Haskins, wife of Dwayne Haskins, released a statement about the 24-year-old NFL star’s death. She released the statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ PR team.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Kalabrya began. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.

“The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate, and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts,” she continued. “I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve.”

Kalabrya added, “My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

A service for Dwayne Haskins will take place this Friday, April 22, at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh.