Dwayne Haskins Death: Concerning Reports Surface About Former Pittsburgh Steeler QB’s Passing

Dwayne Haskins, former Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Ohio State standout, died on Saturday morning while trying to cross I-95 in South Florida. In the wake of the former NFL player’s passing, troubling new details have surfaced, On3 reports.

According to FOX Sports’ Andy Slater, Haskins was reportedly traveling in a car with an intoxicated woman. He then walked out onto the expressway when he was struck by a vehicle. According to the report, the woman was found passed out in the car.

This is a developing story…