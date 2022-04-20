Dwayne Haskins: Investigators Say Quarterback Was Struck By Two Vehicles In Fatal Crash

A crash report from South Florida police reveals that two separate vehicles struck Dwayne Haskins in the accident which claimed his life earlier this month. TMZ Sports first obtained the Florida Highway Patrol documents which outline the chain of events that ultimately led to Haskins’ passing in Broward County on April 9.

Investigators say after a dump truck struck Haskins in the middle of the highway in the early morning hours, a Subaru Outback also “partially” hit Haskins’ body.

Officials released a diagram of the crash that tries to best presume the sequence of events. The diagram shows two different points where vehicles struck Haskins’ body during the accident. An eyewitness allegedly told investigators that a third vehicle also struck Haskins’ body, but investigators have not confirmed this detail.

Investigators then confirmed that both drivers of the two vehicles complied with police after the contact with Dwayne Haskins. Neither driver was tested for alcohol or drugs during the aftermath. The document did not specify any motive for Haskins’ actions. The final Traffic Homicide Investigation is still underway.

In released 911 calls posted to social media this morning, Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, said that Dwayne ran out of gas on the highway. She implied he was trying to find a service station on foot. Kalabrya called 911 from their home in Pittsburgh after Dwayne did not return her calls. His shared location remained unchanged on the highway, thus prompting a puzzling situation. She said in the frantic call, “I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him.”

Some on social media did not appreciate the media leaking the Haskins 911 recordings

In the 911 audio, listeners can hear Kalabrya Haskins tell an operator that she had just spoken to her husband Dwayne and knew he had run out of gas; but she could no longer reach him on his cell. She and the operator go back and forth about his possible location; not knowing that the worst had already occurred: Haskins had been struck and killed by a truck while trying to cross the busy highway.

The release of the 911 audio resulted in mixed reactions from social media users. Many mourned for the heartbreaking rawness of the situation. Some others scolded the media in general for magnifying the situation.

Not sure why people are complaining about Andy releasing this. It's absolutely tough to listen to but it also goes a long way in solidifying that he was attempting to get gas when many on here and elsewhere recklessly floated suicide, drug and crazy jogging theories. — Aaron Klueber (@AKlueber) April 20, 2022

Haskins was just 24-years-old at the time of his death. He had traveled down to Florida to work out with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates in the offseason. The trip was supposed to bring the team closer together and build chemistry amongst the quarterbacks, according to reports.