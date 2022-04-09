Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Ohio State Star, Dies at 24

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State star and first-round NFL draft pick, died early Saturday, On3 reports. He was 24.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday morning. He posted on Twitter: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

https://twitter.com/adamschefter/status/1512807191731912711?s=21&t=jFCHF7I64OUpAJrWP5PW1Q

Washington selected Haskins with the 15th pick of the 2019 NFL draft. He’d only started one year with Ohio State, going 13-1 his sophomore season.

He played two seasons with Washington before being released for off-field issues and inefficient play. He threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with Washington.

Pittsburgh signed Haskins as a free agent for the 2021 season. However, he spent the fall as the third-team quarterback and was only active for one game. The Steelers already had signed him for 2022.

This story is developing…