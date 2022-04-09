Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB and Ohio State Star, Dies at 24

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State star and first-round NFL draft pick, died early Saturday, On3 reports. He was 24.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday morning. He posted on Twitter: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”
Washington selected Haskins with the 15th pick of the 2019 NFL draft. He’d only started one year with Ohio State, going 13-1 his sophomore season.
He played two seasons with Washington before being released for off-field issues and inefficient play. He threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with Washington.
Pittsburgh signed Haskins as a free agent for the 2021 season. However, he spent the fall as the third-team quarterback and was only active for one game. The Steelers already had signed him for 2022.
This story is developing…