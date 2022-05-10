Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Honors Late Quarterback with Multiple Tattoos

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a month since former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life on a South Florida interstate. The news deeply saddened the sports world and has left a void in the hearts of those who loved him – especially his family.

While his former teams, coaches, teammates, family and friends have all honored him in many different ways, Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, is also remembering her late husband in a heartfelt way by getting multiple tattoos of him.

As shown on her Instagram page, Kalabrya Haskins’ new tattoos feature a portrait of Dwayne, his autograph and a few handwritten letters he wrote to her. They’re simply touching tattoos that are emotional to look at and come with so much meaning.

Dwayne and Kalabrya Haskins married in 2021.

NFL Opened Draft with Moment of Silence for Haskins

For a few moments on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the party turned solemn as the league honored the life of Haskins. As the draft prospects in attendance were excited about hearing their names called, they took the time to reflect on Haskins.

Along with the players, the thousands of fans who gathered in front of the main stage on the LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip also grew quiet as Haskins’ photo flashed on the big screen.

Only three years ago, Haskins was one of the players most celebrated on the first day of the NFL Draft. One of the top quarterbacks in the class, Washington selected Haskins – the local kid – with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round.

While Haskins was drafted by Washington, he was ultimately released by the team following the 2020 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers saw something in the quarterback and added him to their roster, and Haskins was going to be competing for the starting job coming into the 2022 season.