Dwayne Haskins’ Wife, Kalabrya Haskins, Breaks Silence Following Steelers QB’s Death

Kalabrya Haskins, wife of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, released a statement today through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ PR team. Dwayne Haskins recently died in a traffic accident in Florida to the shock of football fans across the country. He was 24 years old.

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Haskins began her statement. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.

“The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts. I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we painfully grieve.”

Kalabrya then touched on the former Ohio State standout’s love for life and positive attitude.

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, said all are welcome to a celebration of life in Pittsburgh

Kalabrya then finished the statement by announcing a celebration of life in Pittsburgh, where Dwayne played quarterback.

“We will be holding a celebration of Dwayne’s life on Friday, April 22, at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. We invite family, friends, teammates, coaches, and also those who want to pay their respects to Dwayne to a visitation from 10 a.m. -11 a.m., which will be followed by a celebration of life service from 11 a.m. – 1p.m.”

Ohio State recently constructed a candlelight shrine in Haskins’ honor outside of the football stadium. The tribute included jerseys, flowers, and also other memorial gifts including a giant No. 7 patch with messages written across it. A former first round pick out of Ohio State, Haskins clearly endeared himself with buckeye nation during his time in Columbus.

Haskins died early Saturday morning after stopping his car on the highway. He then attempted to cross through oncoming traffic on foot after breaking down. The accident happened in South Florida near Miami on I-595.

ESPN reported that Haskins traveled down to Florida to train with other Pittsburgh players as part of a privately-organized team building weekend. Former Bears quarterback and heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger as Steelers signal-caller Mitch Trubisky reportedly organized the trip.