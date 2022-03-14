Dwayne Johnson Shares Words of Encouragement for Scott Hall as WWE Legend Fights for His Life

People from all over pro wrestling are sharing words of encouragement for WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and that includes Dwayne Johnson. If you did not know, then before the blockbuster movies and stardom Dwayne Johnson made his name in pro wrestling. Well, he was a multi-time champion in the WWE as “The Rock.” Over the weekend, he shared some thoughtful words and hope for Scott Hall.

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

Dwayne Johnson Shares World of Pro Wrestling With Scott Hall

The reference about the “bad guy” comes from what Scott Hall said at his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In giving his speech, he said, “Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.” Dwayne Johnson has known Scott Hall for years and their pro wrestling time brings them together. “The Rock” had his own style and brand in the ring with his patented Rock Bottom and The People’s Elbow among his moves.

For those who watched Hall in the ring, then you know that he was a true bad guy or “heel” in pro wrestling language. He definitely could ruffle feathers when going against the good guys or “faces.” One of his most memorable WWE matches was against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Scott Hall was one of those opponents who could really make a Stone Cold Stunner look like the powerful move Austin wanted it to be.

Kevin Nash Lets World Know About Family’s Plans for Hall

Yes, Hall is off life support. His family made that decision on Monday. Reports indicate that he suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night. A surgical procedure on his hip went wrong. It reportedly caused a blood clot to affect his health.

Longtime friend and fellow pro wrestler Kevin Nash broke the news on Sunday night about Hall. He shared it in an Instagram post with a picture of him and Hall from back in their active pro wrestling days.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on his social media page. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

On Monday afternoon, Sean Waltman, known as “X-Pac,” also confirms that Scott Hall had been taken off life support. Waltman and Hall were part of the famed nWo faction. Yet Hall remains fighting for his life and many fans are pulling for a better outcome. Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer also has reported the same news. Meltzer did add that it would be a “miracle” if Hall survives.