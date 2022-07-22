Dwight Smith, Atlanta Braves World Series Champion, Dead at 58

Dwight Smith, who spent time in the MLB with the Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, has died. He was 58.

Smith played outfield for the Braves in 1995 during the team’s World Series run. He spent two years in Atlanta, closing out his MLB playing career in 1996. The organization released a statement on Friday.

“We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team,” the statement read. “Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn and son Dwight, Jr.”

Smith started his career with the Cubs, joining the squad in 1989. He played inside the “Friendly Confines” of Wrigley Field from 1989-93. He then spent the 1994 season with the Angels and Orioles before closing out his playing days with the Braves.

Dwight Smith’s Eight-Year MLB Career

Dwight Smith made his MLB debut on May 1, 1989 and enjoyed an outstanding rookie campaign. The outfielder batted .324 with 111 hits in his first year in the big leagues. That year, he finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

In that same year, Smith sang the national anthem prior to a game. He was the first rookie to accomplish that feat.

For his career, Smith maintained a .275 batting average with 46 home runs and 226 runs batted in. During the Atlanta Braves’ World Series run in 1995, he hit .252 with three dingers and 21 RBIs.

Smith’s son, Dwight Smith Jr., was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2011 MLB Draft. In addition to playing for the Blue Jays, the younger Smith played for the Baltimore Orioles.