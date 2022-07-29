EA Sports Launches Hotline for Complaints About New Madden 23 Video Game

For many of us, our dreams growing up included playing in the Super Bowl for your favorite NFL team. For more than 99.99% of that crop, our best chance to live out that dream is through a fictitious season. Since 1988, John Madden Football and its variations have turned that vision into reality. This year’s Madden 23 video game continues in the path of its predecessors – with an added flair.

EA Sports – the game’s developer – officially launched a phone hotline for complaints about the new game. Specifically, player ratings, whether too high, or in most cases, too low. The company suggests that irate fans could link with ratings adjusters live over the phone. And if a complaint holds enough validation, it could make its way into the game’s development.

You might ask yourself who’s crazy enough to spend their time calling a Madden 23 ratings hotline. However, EA employee Emma Waldron shared some surprising statistics in a tweet on Thursday. In the first six hours of the hotline’s availability, more than 1,000 fans dialed the number.

1000 of you called the #Madden23 #RatingsAdjustor hotline in the first six hours 🤯 — Emma Waldren (she/her) (@emmalwaldren) July 29, 2022

Which NFL Player is Most Likely to Utilize the Madden 23 Hotline?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is openly pining for an improved rating. However, the second-year Swiss Army defender shares an advertising partnership with the company, so don’t count him.

33 reps at the combine and I'm a 78 strength..bruh



Annoy @EAMaddenNFL by calling 689-278-3030 until they change it! #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/XlXCuTJnVy — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) July 29, 2022

However, his teammate and quarterback Kyler Murray seems like a favorable candidate. Murray signed a $230 million extension earlier in July, but the contract had one wild addendum. The terms required Murray to participate in a four-hour independent football study. Some speculated it stems from the quarterback’s enjoyment in video games.

Murray called a press conference on Thursday to deny the addendum had malicious intent. And the organization announced the removal of the clause later that day. With four hours added back into the quarterback’s week, that’s four more hours to win a Super Bowl for the Arizona Cardinals in Madden 23 – considering its high unlikelihood in reality.