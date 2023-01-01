Eagles DE Josh Sweat Hospitalized After Concerning Neck Injury

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a concerning neck injury in Sunday’s game versus the New Orleans Saints.

During the first drive of Sunday’s game, Sweat went to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice on a third down. However, after making contact, Sweat immediately fell down and needed medical attention.

Josh Sweat was then carted off the field, and they skipped the locker room evaluations, sending him straight to a local hospital. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Twitter.

The team revealed that Sweat was taken to a Philadelphia hospital for further evaluation, confirming the injury was to his neck. Sweat does have movement in all extremities, and they referred to the decision to take him to the hospital room as a “precautionary” move.

In the video above, we see Sweat run across the line of scrimmage to make the tackle. After making contact, he immediately goes limp, with his arm splayed in front of the rest of his body. Fortunately, medical personnel was able to quickly care for Sweat. One video showed the entire Eagles sideline clearing the benches and walking onto the field to support Sweat as he was carted off.

Fans rushed to Twitter to write get-well wishes to Josh Sweat. Others shared different thoughts on the injury.

“Hope all is well in the end,” one fan wrote online.

Fans React to Gruesome-Looking Josh Sweat Injury

“Pne of the Eagles best defensive players, Josh Sweat, is out and was taken to the hospital. Hope he’s alright. Big loss for the Eagles for at least today,” another fan wrote.

“Josh Sweat injury REALLY hurts,” one Eagles fan said. “As if all the other losses weren’t bad enough. Prayers up for him. And here’s hoping we rally.”

“Lord please place your healing arms around Josh Sweat & let him be okay. Sending love & prayers his way!” another commented.

However, one sportscaster brought up an astounding number that emphasizes just how skilled the Eagles’ d-line is.

“Brandon Graham’s career-high 10th sack also sets a franchise mark with 63 sacks on the season,” Jeff McLane wrote on Twitter. “#Eagles now have four players with double digit sacks — Haason Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Graham — which is a first for any NFL team ever.”

Josh Sweat played college football at Florida State and left before his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft. Sweat was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 in the fourth round of the draft. He was selected with the 130th overall pick that year.

In September of 2021, Sweat signed a lucrative contract extension with the Eagles. The deal was reportedly worth $40 million over three years. Sweat then earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 after a stellar season.