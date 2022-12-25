Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Puts Own Spin on Salvation Army Kettle Celebration During Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys narrowly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve by a score of 40-34. However, even in the loss, Eagles’ wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a monster game. He celebrated a fourth-quarter touchdown with his own twist on the Salvation Army Kettle celebration.

After scoring on a Gardner Minshew II throw to put the Eagles ahead in the fourth quarter, DeVonta Smith headed for the Salvation Army Kettle bucket. As many players have done before, he used the presence of the bucket to assist with his touchdown celebration. However, Smith’s iteration of the TD celly was something we haven’t seen yet.

Smith walks up to the bucket and enacted a scene where he breaks-and-enters to steal items out of the bucket. The entire celebration seemed choreographed and planned ahead of the game.

“Devonta Smith put on a ski mask, kicked open the door, and pretended to steal out of the Salvation Army bucket after scoring his second TD of the game,” Ari Meirov wrote on Twitter, along with the video of the celebration.

DeVonta Smith finished the contest with eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 14.1 yards per reception in the contest. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ high-octane offense. The Eagles now drop to 13-2 after their second loss of the season. The Cowboys improve to 11-4 on the season. Both teams are clearly two of the top NFC contenders as we are just a few weeks out from the start of playoffs.

Fans React to DeVonta Smith’s Salvation Army Touchdown Celebration

On Twitter, fans had divided reactions to the celebration, with some commenting that the dance was all in good fun. Others, however, voiced their distaste of the celebration.

“Dweebs will pretend to be upset about this,” one person wrote. Another person responded with a gif of the Grinch, seemingly casting Smith as the Dr. Seuss character.

“Oh no.. this is bad karma,” another person wrote. One person made a joke about the celebration, referencing the recently-maligned Brett Favre. “That’s the Brett Farve, stealing from the poor,” they wrote in a tweet that received thousands of likes.

Some weren’t too pleased with the celebration and voiced their displeasure. “Wow my son is a big fan of yours devonta and he just seen this and started crying because his favorite player incited violent acts. He is now a fan of a real receiver like ceedee lamb.”

“Disgraceful THUG,” one person wrote. However, it seemed that most people viewed the celebration as light-hearted. One person responded: “Come on he should at least get bonus points for creativity.”

The Philadelphia Eagles will next face off against the New Orleans Saints at home on January 1st.