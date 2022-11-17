Eagles Make Moves, Sign Ndamukong Suh After Loss to Commanders

Ndamukong Suh, at 35 years old, has now signed with a new football team: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Suh will sign a one-year contract with the club, according to Ian Rapoport, NFL Network Insider. Rapoport announced the deal on Thursday, and the Eagles later confirmed in their announcement.

The dominant defensive tackle joins the Eagles after waiting throughout the season, courting different clubs for his services. Suh remained patient throughout the process, ensuring that he picked a team that could make a real playoff run. but remained patient before picking his next employer. Though the five-time All-Pro was clear he intended to play in 2022, he wasn’t about to latch onto a team that wasn’t headed in a worthwhile direction.

Suh, for his part, made sure that Philly faithful knew that he was onboard, tweeting a single eagle emoji.

🦅 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 17, 2022

Now, Suh gets to join a one-loss Eagles team that currently tops the standings in both the NFC East and the NFC overall. They are the only one-loss team along with the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Eagles bested back in Week 2.

While the Eagles seemed to have decent depth at defensive tackle, their loss to Washington on Monday said otherwise. Also, losing Jordan Davis to injury couldn’t have helped. After the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, the front office made sure to go after Ndamukong Suh.

Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph Added to Shore Up Philly’s D-Line

The loss to the Commanders didn’t just serve as a blemish on their schedule. The Eagles run defense allowed 150 yards rushing and gave up critical third downs on short runs.

Philly loves to rotate its defensive linemen up front, always having fresh legs on the field. However, the loss of Davis made them short one huge gap-plugger, as Washington was able to plunge ahead for first downs on the ground.

However, it seems as though the front office knew that the loss was a warning of problems that could worsen. As the Eagles start to prepare for their inevitable playoff run, they’ve now added two key pieces on the d-line to shore up deficiencies. The team, in addition to signing Suh on Thursday, signed Linval Joseph on Wednesday.

Suh’s resume speaks for itself, as the player was one of four defensive tackles named to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade Team.

The acclaimed pro has 12 combined sacks recorded in the last two seasons, so you know he still has plenty in the tank. And Suh seems intent on earning his second ever Super Bowl ring after winning Super Bowl LV as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ndamukong Suh has previously played for the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.