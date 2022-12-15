Eagles Players Bring Holiday Cheer With ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ Album

What’s that I hear? It’s not Santa’s sleigh bells. It’s the Philadelphia Eagles singing a special selection of Christmas classics. A trio of offensive linemen, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Jordan Mailata, are spreading holiday cheer with “A Philly Special Christmas.”

Yes, the album title is a nod to the Philly Special play that helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52. These Eagles players are in the Christmas spirit. But don’t think they are here to make jokes and yell into a microphone. This was a deliberate project.

The linemen got a good crew of talented musicians to go in on the project with them. The production is top-notch, and it isn’t some parody album like you might expect. These NFL players are putting their all into this and trying to deliver an album that Philly fans are going to cherish, and actually listen to.

Charlie Hall, drummer of the Grammy award-winning band War on Drugs helped guide the direction of the album.

“If we’re going to do this, let’s make it meaningful. Let’s make it awesome,” he said, via the AP. “It’s not a goof.”

Songs on the album include “White Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and the Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese is the narrator for a rendition of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Philly Christmas Album Hard to Come By

So, you want a copy of “A Philly Special Christmas.” That’s great! The good news is that these albums are going to help the Children’s Crisis Treatment Centre in Philadelphia. They have raised over six figures for the cause so far. The bad news is, these things sell out almost immediately every time they are restocked.

The last time vinyl went on sale, it sold out in just two minutes. Now, those albums are on eBay for thousands of dollars. More good news though – they o on sale again this Friday. Good luck landing one, though.

For those that just want to listen to the album, it will be available to stream wherever you get your music. So, it isn’t all bad. Those physical copies are going to be almost impossible to get your hands on though. Regardless, it is something that these players are proud of.

“I did not think it was going to get to this level of quality,” Kelce admitted. This is likely going to be a staple throughout Philadelphia from now on.