Eagles Punt Returner Parks With Tailgaters After Being Denied Entry Into Players’ Lot

You can imagine how much of a thrill it was for Philadelphia Eagles punt returner Britain Covey, after he was elevated from the team’s practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

And you can imagine the horror when he showed up to Lincoln Financial Field and couldn’t get in. Covey arrived early to the stadium before he had even been elevated to the active roster. That meant that Covey didn’t have the appropriate pass to park in the team’s parking lot. Security was even unaware who the 25-year-old rookie was.

“I said, ‘I’ve been elevated to the active roster. I’m a return guy,'” Britain Covey told ESPN on Wednesday. “They kind of looked at me skeptically, and after a little bit they were like, ‘Look, man. We’re sorry. You just don’t have the pass.’ I didn’t want to make a scene so I just said, ‘OK, just point me to where everybody else parks.’ And so they pointed me to where everybody else parks.”

Security directed Covey to the fan parking lot, where his pass worked. As a result, Covey didn’t have to pay the $45 parking fee. He made the quarter-mile walk to the stadium with some Eagles fans recognizing him. It made for a one-of-a-kind tailgating experience for those fans who snapped some photos with Covey.

“A few of them were looking at me like, ‘I feel like that guy is…’ and finally I said, ‘Are we ready for the game?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, are you?'” Covey said.

Britain Covey Will Never Forget His Second-Career NFL Game

Philadelphia signed Britain Covey after he went undrafted in this year’s NFL Draft. Covey was a five-year standout at Utah where he starred as a kick and punt returner. He returned five punts and kicks for scores to go along with eleven receiving touchdowns. Covey returned three punts for 14 yards in the 24-7 victory over Minnesota.

He might get some more mileage out of that parking pass, as Britain Covey said he would consider parking in fan lots for future home games.

“I’m not that far removed from being that 13-year-old at a tailgate throwing a football, and it inspires me to just remember where I come from,” Coveysaid. “I’m determined to prove myself here and you have to start from where you started, and that’s the bottom, and prove yourself. Honestly, for me it’s a great story because it reminds me of my mentality. … It makes me want to play better, it makes me want to be better.”