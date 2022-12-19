Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Status ‘Uncertain’ For Dallas Cowboys Game on Saturday

Despite having the best record in the NFL, it isn’t all good news for Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is “uncertain” for this Saturday’s game against the Cowboys. This has been a breakout season for Hurts as he has led the Eagles to a 13-1 record. However, he might be missing out on the Christmas Eve matchup.

During last week’s game against the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder. That injury, given how close the playoffs are, might put him on the sideline for a little bit, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Breaking: Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, league sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/m9IRbmi0zT — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2022

During that Bears game, he showed unbelievable resolve. Despite throwing two interceptions, he willed his team over Chicago with three rushing touchdowns. He’s been able to win in all kinds of different ways. Hurts has shown that he does have the talent and skill to lead a team in the NFL.

If Jalen Hurts is unable to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, that means one thing – Garnder Minshew will start. That could provide a number of interesting results. Remember what happened last time the Eagles had an MVP candidate get hurt before the playoffs?

Minshew has only passed four times this season. He completed two of those passes for 34 total yards.

Jalen Hurts Dissed By Micah Parsons

What is great about this season is seeing the NFC East have some competitiveness to it. Throughout the division, all four teams have made a strong case for a playoff appearance. However, the Cowboys and Eagles rivalry is one of the best in the NFL. To have them play on Christmas Eve sounds like a storybook scenario.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons doesn’t think Jalen Hurts is all that good. According to Parsons, it isn’t Hurts that makes the Eagles great, “it’s system and team.” With great receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, there’s a bit of truth to that. But Hurts has impressed in many ways as well.

It would be a shame if Jalen Hurts and Parsons didn’t face off against one another on Saturday. However, it makes sense for the Eagles to make sure Hurts is 100% for the postseason. If that takes one week, two weeks, whatever it is – so be it.