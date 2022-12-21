Eagles Send Cheesesteaks to Doug Pederson, Jaguars for Defeating NFC East Rival Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys (10-4), 40-34, in overtime in Week 15 Sunday.

For their triumph, Jacksonville and head coach Doug Pederson received an early Christmas present from up north. The Philadelphia Eagles, whom Pederson coached for four seasons and won a Super Bowl with, sent cheesesteaks to the Jaguars for taking down their NFC East rivals. Per The Florida Times-Union, Philadelphia ordered 35 cheesesteaks and 25 orders of fries from Philly’s Finest in Jacksonville Beach. The food arrived at TIAA Bank Field Monday.

Jeff Harris, owner of the restaurant, said he initially didn’t think the order was legitimate until a member of the Eagles reached out and confirmed it was the real deal. Philly’s Finest has been a staple of the community for nearly 23 years. It’s known as a “massive Eagles fan club,” and sees roughly 200-250 people come in for every game.

“We have a lot of Philly transplants,” Harris said. “So it wasn’t that crazy, but it was definitely unexpected to get a call from the Eagles.”

Harris said the reaction in the restaurant when Jacksonville took down Dallas was “kind of crazy.”

“The back of the restaurant started exploding, and when the [rest of the] TVs switched over, the whole place went crazy,” Harris said. “It was a double win — it was a triple win, really. Eagles won, Jaguars won, and Cowboys lost. It was great.”

Per ESPN, the Jaguars confirmed the food arrived, along with a congratulatory note from Harris.

“Coach Pederson, enjoy a taste of Philly!” the note reads. “Great win over the Cowboys! Next time you are out at the beach, please stop in and see us at Philly’s Finest 15th Ave N Jax Beach.”

Doug Pederson Enjoying Encouraging 1st Season in Jacksonville

In Pederson’s first season at the helm, the Jaguars sit just one game out of first place in the AFC South behind the Tennessee Titans (7-7). The Jaguars have won three of their last four games after a 3-7 start.