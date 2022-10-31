LOOK: Eli Manning Brings Back Chad Powers Costume for Halloween

Eli Manning has assembled the perfect Halloween costume this year. The former NFL star is turning to Chad Powers, his alter-ego.

Manning posted a picture with his family on Halloween, just before the clock turned to the trick-or-treating hour. He doesn’t have the same custom make-up that he received from ESPN when doing his famous skit — and it’s pretty clear.

The mask looks like Chad Powers’ evil twin, or something. But, very few Halloween costumes are perfect, so we’ll let Manning slide on this one.

Manning famously dressed up as Chad Powers when making a trip to Penn State to tryout as a walk-on for the Nittany Lions. It was one of the funniest sketches we’ve seen on ESPN’s Eli’s Places.

Since the episode aired, Chad Powers has taken on a life of his own. T-shirts, mugs and other merchandise are being sold with his image, or his popular catchphrase, “think fast, run fast.”

As popular as Chad Power has become over the past few months, Manning probably won’t be the only one sporting the get-up this Halloween.

Eli Manning Returns to Penn State for White Out Game

Just a few weeks ago, Eli Manning (not Chad Powers) made his triumphant return to Penn State. A few months after going through the walk-on tryout, he got the chance to experience the school’s famous White Out game.

Every year, Penn State whites out the stadium for a premier game. Usually, Ohio State or Michigan are the opponent for those contests. Last year, it was Auburn. This season, Manning witnessed one of college football’s most unique traditions when the Nittany Lions hosted Minnesota.

Fans at Beaver Stadium couldn’t help but celebrate when they saw Manning on the sideline, taking it all in.

Manning didn’t attend Penn State and doesn’t have many ties to the school. Since that Chad Powers skit, though, he’ll forever be linked to the Nittany Lions football program.