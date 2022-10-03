eli-manning-has-perfect-response-to-throwback-news-coverage-of-peyton-manning-in-high-school

Sometimes, no matter what you do, you’re still always little brother. Even two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning goes through it. Ever since he was a kid, he was the little brother of Cooper and Peyton. Of course, that would change a little bit later on in life. But, video lives forever.

Back on this day in 1991, FOX8 New Orleans put together a little segment on two Newman High School standouts. It was the senior wide receiver and future Ole Miss Rebel, Cooper. Also featured was a sophomore-year starting QB, Peyton.

We’ve all seen a news segment similar to this in our own local towns and communities. However, it’s different when you take into account what the Mannings mean to New Orleans and football in general.

Eli Manning Feels Left Out

You see a little bit of everything in this clip. Not seen in the clip? Eli Manning and his flag football highlights! Now that would have been a real scoop of a story.

This is pure gold!!! I will send some of my flag football highlights down the road. https://t.co/mbggnlkrnL — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 3, 2022

The 31-year-old news segment shows off some highlights from a Newman game. We get to see and hear from all members of the Manning family. The two older brothers, dad Archie, and even their mom Olivia. However, we only get to hear a little anecdote about young “Elisha” who we all know as Eli today.

You know, Newman has seen its fair share of Mannings. Currently, Cooper’s son Arch is rewriting the record books as a five-star recruit. He has surpassed both of his uncles in passing yards and TDs and will be suiting up for Texas in 2023. He just so happens to be the biggest name in all of college recruiting.

Imagine trying to compete with Eli Manning for the starting position on your flag football team. How are you supposed to compete with that? You often hear people talk about nepotism in youth sports, but I think we can all agree the Mannings get a pass when it comes to that.

Perhaps we will see Eli bring this up on the ManningCast? I mean, why not get a dig on your big brothers with this video, it’d be hilarious.