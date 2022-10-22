Eli Manning Hilariously Explains How Peyton’s ‘Omaha’ Calls Actually Started

Peyton Manning made the city of Omaha famous. OK, maybe that’s an over-exaggeration, but No. 18 did become permanently associated with the word near the end of his career in the NFL.

When he played with the Denver Broncos, the league’s hot mics picked up Manning constantly shouting “Omaha!” before snapping the ball. Even today, years after his retirement, you can’t help but think of the word anytime Manning’s face pops up on the television screen.

But how did it all get started? Peyton’s brother, Eli, is actually the one who revealed the origins of “Omaha.” Almost none of the credit goes to Peyton.

“I used Omaha before Peyton, but I have to give credit,” Eli said in a video on Twitter. “We stole it from the Patriots and Tom Brady. It was in the playbook. It was like part of the playbook and the cadence section of it was — Omaha was this word you use when the play clock’s running down and, you know, there’s a little bit of chaos going on.”

Eli then explained how Peyton made the word so famous.

“Peyton made it famous just because, years later, they turn the mics up, the players start getting mic’d up and you heard it,” Eli said. “He had a playoff game where he must’ve said it a hundred times.”

As much as Peyton gets credit for making the word famous, most of the credit goes to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Just another edge Brady has on Peyton.

Eli Manning Isn’t Bitter … or Anything

Eli Manning doesn’t seem too bitter that Peyton gets all the credit for making Omaha famous. Although he might like a little recognition for starting the trend before his older brother.

“Yeah, he stole it from us,” Eli said. “But, I didn’t get a key to the city. I don’t get a key to Omaha. I don’t get free Omaha steaks. He’s getting all the credit.”

C’mon, Peyton. Toss Eli a few of those delicious Omaha steaks. Maybe take him on a tour of the city. And maybe invite Tom Brady, too.