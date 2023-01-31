Eli Manning Roasts Peyton Manning’s Ability as a Head Coach

Peyton and Eli Manning are meeting one another on the football field once again — but this time, as head coaches. That’s right, the brotherly QB legends are heading up the AFC and NFC teams in this year’s Pro Bowl. Now, the Pro Bowl is no longer playing an official 11-on-11 game and instead is hosting a variety of events with a seven-on-seven finale. For that exhibition, the Manning boys will be coaching. And the smack talk is already starting.

During an interview with Dan Patrick, Eli Manning predicted his NFC side to take down the Peyton-coached AFC team. “I expect the NFC to win,” Eli explained to Patrick. “Peyton’s a terrible coach. We all know that. Good player, bad coach, so I think we’re at a major advantage.”

According to Patrick, Tony Dungy also believes Peyton would make for a poor head coach.

“Tony Dungy said that Peyton would make a terrible coach because he would be so… but even an analyst, he said. He’ll drive you crazy,” Patrick responded. “Yes, I agree,” Eli Manning replied back. “He drives me crazy.”

Eli went on to explain that Peyton’s own great talent as a player makes it hard for him to be an understanding coach. He thinks his brother would get frustrated easily when the lesser-talented players he coached weren’t able to perform as well as he may have been able to.

Eli Manning expects that attitude to bleed over into this weekend’s game.

“But I think with with Peyton you know he was so good at seeing the plays and picking the perfect play and then running it and then running it well and executing it. I think if from the sideline, he wouldn’t be able to do all those things. He might be able to get to some good plays. But then if they don’t execute it, I think it’d be frustrating to him. I think it’d just be a very frustrating experience for him and I think that would come across to the players and that’s what I’m hoping happens this Sunday at the Pro Bowl as well.”

Eli throwing shade at Peyton before a face-off in Vegas. A lot of bragging rights on the line when the NFC and AFC clash this weekend.