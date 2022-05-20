Eli Manning: Robert Kraft Would Have More Super Bowl Rings if It Weren’t for the Mannings

While at a recent award ceremony honoring New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning spoke during the event. During his speech, Manning couldn’t help himself and hilariously reminded Kraft that he should have more Super Bowl rings. However, Eli and his brother, Peyton Manning, threw a wrench in those plans.

For 20 years, the New England Patriots curated one of the NFL‘s greatest dynasties ever. That was largely due to the continuity head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady brought to the franchise. Season after season for two decades, the Pats were perennially competing for a Super Bowl title. In fact, from 2002-2019, New England made a whopping nine appearances in the “Big Game.” That’s an average of at least one Super Bowl appearance every other season. They’d go on to win six of the nine Super Bowls they played in during that stretch.

However, Eli Manning wanted Robert Kraft to know exactly why he didn’t win more than six – the Manning brothers. The Sports Business Journal honored the Pats owner with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Wednesday night. As Eli addressed the crowd, he made sure Kraft remembered that Peyton and Eli Manning-led teams knocked New England out of the playoffs four times.

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies,” Eli Manning joked during his speech. “She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls.”

Eli Manning and the Giants famously beat the Patriots in two different Super Bowls as underdogs in each. They beat an undefeated New England team in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history during Super Bowl XLII in 2008. They also pulled out another unlikely victory in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI.

Additionally, Peyton Manning beat the Pats in the playoffs three times; once with the Colts in 2006, and twice with the Broncos in 2013 and 2015. Technically, the Manning brothers robbed New England of a possible 11 titles, a fact Robert Kraft is surely ready to forget, but Eli Manning refuses to let slide.

Not the First Time Eli Manning Has Trolled Robert Kraft and Tom Brady

Eli Manning’s awards speech wasn’t the first time he trolled Robert Kraft or Tom Brady over he and his brother’s Super Bowl victories. Just this past season, Eli and Peyton debuted their own Monday Night Football commentary show on ESPN called Manningcast. The brothers welcomed numerous celebrities and pro athletes to the show to talk football during the primetime games. During a late October matchup between the Saints and Seahawks, Brady joined the Mannings in what became an instant classic TV appearance.

The three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks chopped it up during the highly entertaining segment. It’s amazing enough to have that much football knowledge on one screen at the same time. Yet the three QBs know each other well and have great chemistry, so they also enjoyed some light ribbing at each other’s expense throughout.

Each brother had legendary battles against Brady during their careers. Peyton and Tom’s teams played against each other 17 times with Brady coming out on top with an 11-6 record. Yet Eli is a different story. From 2004 to 2019, Eli and Tom faced each other five times, and twice in the Super Bowl. We all know Eli won both Super Bowls, but he also won one more regular season game to give him the 3-2 overall record lead. And he’s never shy to remind Brady of it.

“I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli,” Tom Brady said to the two brothers.

“I enjoyed all of our games, Tom, I really enjoyed them all,” Eli Manning hilariously responded.