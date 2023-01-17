It should be no surprise that former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has strong opinions about attending games in Philadelphia. Namely, he’d prefer not to do that now that he’s not playing.

However, it looks like Manning is about to go back on that with his Giants heading to Philadelphia for a divisional round game against the Eagles.

During the Manning Cast for the Tampa Bay-Dallas wildcard game, Eli Manning announced that he’ll be heading to Philadelphia next weekend to support New York.

“I said when I retired that I would never go back to a football game at Philly, but I think I have to break my promise [for Giants-Eagles]. I think I have to go there,” Manning said.

Eli added, “I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

The Eagles went 14-3 this season, beating the Giants twice. That included a close game in the final week of the regular season that clinched the top seed for the Eagles. Eli Manning is going to hope that his presence brings some momentum that New York didn’t have during the regular season.

Peyton Manning on his interest in coaching the Broncos

Eli Manning’s older brother Peyton had to shoot down the idea that he might be interested in coaching the Denver Broncos.

“I don’t think so,” Manning said, before repeating himself, “I don’t think so.”

After his time in Indianapolis was up, Peyton Manning took over as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos. There, he managed to have some of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career, even winning a Super Bowl in his final season.