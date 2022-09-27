Eli Manning Takes Major Shot at Russell Wilson on the ‘ManningCast’

Eli Manning is more well known for throwing fades than tossing shade. During the ManningCast on Monday, though, the two-time Super Bowl champion took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

As the ManningCast welcomed former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee onto the program, punting became a big topic of conversation. It was very appropriate, as both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants struggled to move the football through the first 30 minutes.

The poor play looked much like the Sunday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. When that matchup was mentioned, Manning brought out the heavy artillery.

“They should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell,” Manning said jokingly.

Or was it a joke?

Denver punter Corliss Waitman was called into action 10 times on Sunday night, punting 10 times for 476 yards with six pinned inside the 20-yard line and a long of 57 yards. Wilson ended the night completing 20-of-33 passes for 184 yards.

The Broncos squeaked out an 11-10 win to improve to 2-1, but it wasn’t pretty. It’s also been reflective of Denver’s season thus far. The team hasn’t scored more than 16 points in a game through the first three contests of the season. Wilson has completed just 59.4% of his passes for 743 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Russell Wilson Catches Heat from Eli Manning, Shannon Sharpe

Russell Wilson didn’t just face heat from the 49ers defense this week. Both Eli Manning and Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe had some things to say about the quarterback’s performance.

We’ve already jumped into Manning’s shade, which seemed to be more of a playful jab than anything. Sharpe, on the other hand, appeared legitimately frustrated.

“I know it’s only 3 (games), but Wilson and this Broncos offense looks AWFUL,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

Sharpe also called out wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who hauled in just two catches for 17 yards after being targeted six times in the contest.

“Jeudy does all this route running in the off season and can’t catch a F—– pass,” Sharpe said.

It’s still early in the season and Wilson is working with new teammates in a new system. There’s still time for Denver’s offense to show improvement this year. Right now, both Manning and Sharpe bring up fair criticisms.