Emotional Andrew McCutchen Receives Incredible Ovation From Pittsburgh Pirates Fans

Andrew McCutchen fought back tears as he was introduced to the crowd at PNC Park ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener against the Chicago White Sox Friday.

McCutchen, who spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career in Pittsburgh, was embraced by the 40,000 in attendance — a moment he’ll cherish forever.

“It was somewhat of a surreal feeling, honestly,” the 36-year-old said after the game, via KDKA-FM Radio. “It’s something that I’m going to sit back and look on and think about more when it’s quiet and [I’m not] amped up from the game and I’m actually able to be home and relax when the kids are sleeping.”

“I’ll be able to sit there and really think about it. It was emotional… It was awesome.”

McCutchen hit 203 home runs and drove in 725 runs during his first stint with the Pirates, slashing .291/.379/.487. He appeared in five All-Star games and took home his first and only National League MVP award in 2013.

In his first home game as a Pirate since 2017, McCutchen went 2-for-5, both base knocks coming in his first two at-bats. McCutchen brought the crowd to life, just as his mom, Petrina, did before the game during her rendition of the national anthem.

“I love these fans,” McCutchen said. “I love these fans, man. It was great. The whole experience, from the ovation to the umpire giving me the time to be able to experience that. The fans wearing all black. The whole experience.”

“My mom singing the anthem. AJ and Russell going out there. Kind of was able to relive in the past a little bit, which wasn’t a bad thing to do. All-around good day.”

Andrew McCutchen Takes in Special Day at PNC Park

Hearing his mom sing the national anthem brought back memories to the first time she performed it in the 2013 Wild Card game.

“She’s been doing it my entire life,” McCutchen said. “For me, I’m thinking about all of that. I’m thinking about all of the times I was a little kid riding in the car listening to her rehearsing a song she needed to sing the next day. I’ve heard it so much, it’s always special to still be in the moment and hear her sing the Anthem. It’s special for me.”

“It’s nice to be able to see her shine. She always got to see me do it. It’s nice that I’m able to sit back and watch her be amazing at her craft. It was a special moment.”