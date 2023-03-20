Emotional Tom Izzo Wants Cab Ride and a Big Slice of Pizza Following Michigan State Upset of Marquette

Now that Michigan State is officially heading to New York for the Sweet Sixteen, Tyson Walker owes Tom Izzo a few things authentic to the Big Apple. The Spartans head coach says he wants a cab ride and a large slice of pizza.

Michigan State upset Marquette 69-60 in the Round of 32 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16. The Spartans will play Kansas State at Madison Square Garden — arguably the greatest arena in the NBA and all of basketball.

Following Sunday’s win, an emotional Izzo spoke on the team’s big win. When asked about Walker — a New York native — the head coach talked about his requests.

“Well, we’re going home. And I told him two things: You get me there — I want a cab ride and one of them big slices of pizza,” Izzo said. “So that’s what Tyson owes me. He can pay for it with his NIL money.”

Coach Izzo is moved to tears after @MSU_Basketball secured a spot in the Sweet 16 ❤️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wKY7D0ioca — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

Walker had a special performance in the win over Marquette. He finished the contest with 23 points in 36 minutes, making eight of his 17 shot attempts. He also had two rebounds and two assists for the Spartans.

But it wasn’t just talking about Walker that had Izzo emotional. The longtime Spartans leader shared how proud he was of his entire team.

“It’s been a long year,” he said. “But really proud of those guys. They hung in there. Shaka (Smart) has a hell of a team. He does a hell of a job. We just finally made some plays. Our defense got a little better and we made some plays. I’m just happy for our guys.”

Michigan State First Big Ten Team to Reach Sweet Sixteen

It’s been another fairly dissapointing postseason for the Big Ten. Despite getting eight teams into this year’s tournament (tied for the most of any conference) six were eliminated entering Sunday’s action.

So, leave it to Tom Izzo — Mr. March, if you will — to lead the first Big Ten team to the Sweet Sixteen. Michigan State heads to New York City to play Kansas State with a trip to the Elite Eight hanging in the balance.

The Spartans entered the tournament as a No. 7 seed. They outlasted six other Big Ten teams, including Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue.

Michigan State plays again on Thursday, March 23. A tip-off time for the Spartans-Wildcats matchup has yet to be determined.