Eric Church Reveals All-Time UNC Starting Five, Duke All-Hate Team on ESPN

The final verdict is in, North Carolina fans. Country music star Eric Church, a diehard UNC fanatic, has released his all-time teams when it comes to the Duke-North Carolina basketball rivalry.

Church was a special guest for ESPN‘s College GameDay Saturday, coming live from Chapel Hill. The pre-game show previewed this weekend’s rivalry clash between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.

But Church didn’t attend GameDay to play tunes and fire up the crowd — he had serious information to share. He named his all-time UNC starting five, as well as named the Duke All-Hate team.

Church certainly did his homework and came up with a pretty good all-time starting five for the Tar Heels — though we’re sure they’ll be some disagreements. Here’s who the country music star would put on the floor for UNC:

Tyler Hansbrough

Antawn Jamison

James Worthy

Michael Jordan

Phil Ford

That team would be pretty tough to beat. And as much as we love this starting five, it’s not really the headliner of Church’s appearance on College GameDay. That was reserved for his Duke All-Hate team lineup.

In fact, Church hates the Blue Devils so much, he created two lists.

UNC Fan Eric Church Names Duke All-Hate Teams

When it comes to the Duke-North Carolina rivalry game, there are a number of villains that could be named. Since College GameDay made the trip to Chapel Hill, UNC fan Eric Church provided his list of the most unlikeable players to suit up for the Blue Devils.

Church created two lists — an A-Team and a B-Team. Here’s a look at the first Duke All-Hate Team:

Christian Laettner

Gerald Henderson Jr.

Grayson Allen

JJ Redick

Bobby Hurley

In the eyes of UNC fans, there are plenty of Duke players to hate. So, here’s the second five Church named:

Danny Ferry

Shane Battier

Chris Collins

Greg Paulus

Steve Wojciechowski

Did Church leave any Duke players off this list that should’ve received a mention? And, no, UNC fans, you can’t say “everyone.”