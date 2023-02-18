Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Hit Hard by Pamela Anderson Doc, Personal Past Incidents

Fox Sports NFL analysts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson recently recalled their experiences with invasion of privacy after watching the new Netflix documentary, “Pamela: A Love Story.”

The near two-hour biographical features actress and model Pamela Anderson recounting the infamous sex tape leak with ex-husband Tommy Lee. During a recent episode of their “Calm Down” podcast, Andrews and Thompson discussed what the documentary meant to them.

“It was so freaking good… It touched me in a certain way because of video voyeurism,” Andrews said, via Awful Announcing. “I had never heard her speak about the violation and the invasion of privacy that it was. And one line that resonated with me, because I know you and I both deal with PTSD from this, was that she said ‘this had never been dealt with before. No one had ever seen it.’

“It took such a toll on her, as her kids say, it ruined her career, ruined her relationship when this new movie came out [Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ miniseries] she talked about how it brought it back up. So many times, she was like [in the Netflix documentary], ‘I don’t feel good’… which is how I feel a lot of times. I just never heard her to articulate it that way before. And my heart went out to her and I know yours did as well.”

Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Share Personal Stories

Andrews was awarded $55 million after a stalker secretly recorded her in a hotel room in 2008. The stalker was convicted in criminal court and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Thompson, meanwhile, had private photos and videos hacked from her iCloud account and shared online in 2018.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that you and I both have empathy for one another on because we went through it in different ways,” Thompson said. “But when everything happened to me, those were private videos and pictures that were taken with my boyfriend. That were never meant to have someone hack into my phone and take.

“[When strangers have said to me in the past], ‘Why would you ever even take those?’ OK, so, what I always say is, ‘Give me your phone, and if you don’t want me to see anything that’s in that phone, then you’re just going to open it up, any email, any text message, anything — this isn’t just about pictures. This is your private property that you don’t think is ever going to be exposed. This was a private video in her own home and was stolen.

“… I just think her never making a dollar off of it and the thousands and thousands of dollars I have spent to try and take these things down — and then the cease and desists don’t work and at some point, you feel like you’re up against this thing that you just can’t win at anyways without going down a deep rabbit hole of those kinds of conversations because that’s for another podcast on another day. But I had a lot of compassion for her.”