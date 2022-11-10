Erin Andrews Goes in Depth on Leaving ESPN for Fox Sports

It was clear to everyone watching ESPN from 2004-12, that Erin Andrews was a rising star in the sports broadcasting industry.

But after eight years with the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” Andrews bolted for green pastures, signing with Fox Sports. In a recent appearance on the “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast,” Andrews explained her decision to leave ESPN. She revealed it came down to the network never offering her a role on “Monday Night Football.”

“I knew I was never going to get ‘Monday Night Football.’ That role was just never offered to me,” Andrews said. “I remember Coach K saying to me, ‘How many Alabama-LSU games are you going to do? When is it time for you to move on?’ And I remember calling Chip Kelly the night that it was announced that I was leaving ESPN… I was just bawling, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve made the right decision; I hope I don’t regret this,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t look back; just look forward.’”

Primarily contributing to ESPN‘s coverage of college football, Andrews was thrust into a prominent role as a field reporter for major events such as the World Series and Daytona 500 when she arrived at Fox Sports. Two years into her tenure, she replaced Pam Oliver as sideline reporter on Fox Sports‘ leading NFL broadcast crew.

Erin Andrews to Continue to Call Fox Sports Home

The move to Fox Sports has proved beneficial for Andrews, as it has opened the door to other opportunities. She has notably made appearances on “Good Morning America” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Andrews remains a fixture of the network’s lead NFL crew alongside Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. It’s a role she’ll continue to serve in, having inked an extension over the summer.

“I signed a contract… I figured enough was enough with the headlines for a while,” Andrews told Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated. “My deal was up in August. Fox came to me pretty much right away and just said, ‘We wanna keep you here.’ At that point. I was unaware of who I was gonna be doing the games with. They were great about it. That’s one thing I do have to say regardless of what other opinions are out there. My bosses at Fox, Eric Shanks and Brad Zager, were very up front with me.

“Even up front with me when I would call and be like, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? What’s the plan? I just want to know what the plan is.’ And they would just say, ‘Hang on, hang on. I promise you’re going to be happy, just hang on.’”