ESPN Airs Fake Ja Morant Quote About Michael Jordan, Show Host Apologizes

During the Monday episode of ESPN’s “This Just In,” a group of panelists including David Jacoby and Kendrick Perkins discussed recent quotes – or so they thought – from Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant about NBA great Michael Jordan.

The quote, attributed to Bleacher Report, had Ja Morant saying Jordan would be “just another superstar” if he were playing today. Quite the confidence from the fourth-year pro, but in reality, the quote was all a ruse.

Twitter satire account Ballsack Sports, known for tweeting out fake information concerning sports, did it again. This time, it was ESPN that got duped.

i know ESPN did not just do an entire segment based on a ja morant “quote” from ballsack sports 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UqihKpMddW — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 11, 2022

As a result of the error, Jacoby took to Twitter to apologize to Morant and Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, who recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Morant.

Ja Morant Wishes He Played in Same Era as Michael Jordan

In actuality, Morant not only has a lot of respect for Jordan, but wishes he played in the same era as him. Morant, who was unable to talk to Jordan at the All-Star Game during the NBA 75 presentation, talked about how he would have fared against Jordan.

“Feel like he is the reason a lot of people want to play the game of the basketball,” Morant told Rooks. “I wish I played in his generation. How he goes about the game, that mindset he had, I would like to play against him.

“I would have cooked him too. Nobody has more confidence than 12. I’m never going to say that somebody is going to beat me one-on-one in anything. I don’t care what it is, what sport it is. Soccer — who is the best player in soccer? C’mon, we can play.”

This isn’t the first time an ESPN personality has been fooled by Ballsack Sports, only the latest. Back in March, both Stephen A. Smith and Perkins mentioned on air reports that Kyrie Irving and James Harden had gotten into a physical altercation during practice the month prior when the two were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets.

The report came from – you guessed it – Ballsack Sports.