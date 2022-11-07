ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday Named Colts’ Interim Head Coach, NFL Fans Stunned By Move

The Indianapolis Colts have made a giant splash in the NFL. On Monday, the organization parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after a rough 3-5-1 start to the 2022 campaign. The bigger news? Current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday takes over as the interim head coach.

Go ahead and rub your eyes as many times as you’d like, that’s a real statement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Monday, shortly after the announcement of Reich’s termination. Saturday currently works as an analyst for the network and has no college or professional coaching experience.

Colts owner Jim Irsay later confirmed the decision to name Saturday the interim head coach.

We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/GetJtD9yAr — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022

It’s one of the more bizarre moves for an NFL organization and fans across the league had plenty to say about the move.

“Next announcement, Chad Powers has been named the new offensive coordinator,” one social media user wrote.

Another individual on Twitter responded with, “Let’s get weird. Let’s name Matt Ryan OC.”

One NFL fan was confused by the decision, chiming in, “Did they really pull a guy from a tv production studio to be a first time ever coach to bring the head coach of a pro team?”

Yes, that’s a real thing that happened. According to Field Yates, also of ESPN, it’s the first time in NFL history someone received the interim head coach tag without having coaching experience at the college or pro level.

To be fair, the Colts season went off the rails a few weeks ago. This should be entertaining, to say the least.

Jeff Saturday Spent Almost Entire NFL Career in Indianapolis

While it’s pretty wild that the Colts are bringing in someone with no coaching experience to lead the team for the next eight games, Jeff Saturday at least has strong ties to the organization.

Saturday spent 13 of his 14 years in the NFL with Indianapolis (1999-2011). He then played his final year (2012) with the Green Bay Packers before retirement.

Saturday earned six Pro Bowl selections and was a member of Super Bowl XLI, the franchise’s only championship in Indy. He’s been inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor and is remembered as one of the organization’s best linemen.

Does this mean Saturday has a shot to become the next head coach? Is this a PR move by Jim Irsay? There are a lot of questions surrounding Indianapolis after this wild decision.