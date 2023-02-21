ESPN Announcer Defends Himself After Controversial Claim

ESPN anchor Randy Scott was recently caught on national television muttering a pretty awkward line when transitioning from women’s basketball highlights to men’s basketball. On a small 15-second clip captured by a random Twitter account, Scott says the phrase, “let’s get back to the actual basketball there in Ann Arbor,” after finishing up the women’s highlights and sending it back to the men’s game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Of course, that video spread like wildfire as many women’s hoops fans across Twitter took that quote as Scott demeaning the women’s game by referring to the men’s game as “actual basketball.” Before long, Scott had an After Hours sort of mob coming at him on social media as his “diss” of women’s hoops was shared across the internet.

For those curious, here was the clip that started all of this:

no way he said this on national television 😭 pic.twitter.com/23YiWeqDcX — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 19, 2023

One prominent WNBA player, former champion Dana Evans, responded to the video. She took offense to how Randy Scott worded the transition. However, ESPN employee Jen Lada responded to her in defense of Scott, noting that the short video shared on social media did not include the full context. Lada tweeted:

“FWIW he is NOT that guy. The way the rundown was stacked was 1) a story on the moment of silence in Ann Arbor, then 2) the WBB highlight 3) the game in Ann Arbor. Awkward transition. Could it have been stacked & phrased better, yes. But he would never swipe at WBB or W anything.”

So Lada says that if Evans and the rest of the angry social media mob saw the full part of the broadcast they would have understood why Scott said such a thing. Since, apparently, he was just addressing an off-court story before the Michigan-Michigan State game and showing some highlights of other games, one women’s, before tossing the broadcast back to the “actual” live basketball game that was playing on the channel.

Randy Scott even said as much himself on Twitter, noting this rundown of events in the lead-up to his comment:

We did a VO of the moment of silence in Ann Arbor.

Then the WBB highlight.

Then said “let’s get back to the actual basketball in Ann Arbor.”

Then the MBB highlight.

Clearly seems like Scott meant no ill will or any feeling of the sort towards women’s basketball. Instead, he was simply transitioning the telecast from news and highlights back to the actual scheduled game on ESPN’s channel. No harm, no foul? Looks like it.