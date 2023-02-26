ESPN Announcer Tries Too Hard to Make Joke About Player’s Unfortunate Name

We’re thinking the ESPN announcer calling the Kansas-West Virginia college basketball game probably thought too much about what he’d say if a certain player scored.

And no doubt, the ESPN announcer probably let his middle-school self dictate what he’d say. How else do you explain the call featuring Jayhawks freshman, Gradey Dick?

Check it out for yourself. It’s kind of a cringe moment. Barstool Sports, which lives for off-color comments, tweeted the short video clip with the caption “Kansas announcer has been waiting all day to make a Dick joke.”

So what did the ESPN announcer say? “Dick. Gradey Dick. And he is weeeeeet here in Lawrence.” And you see Dick draining a three-pointer against West Virginia.

Kansas announcer has been waiting all day to make a Dick jokepic.twitter.com/6bSR32v2xn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 25, 2023

ESPN Announcer Did His Gradey Dick Homework

Gradey Dick is a freshman guard with the Big 12-leading Kansas Jayhawks. And basketball fans nationwide know about the guy. He’s a natural fit for the Jayhawks, given that he grew up in Wichita, Kansas. As a standout for Sunrise Christian Academy, he won national Gatorade Player of the Year honors his senior year.

Dick has 29 starts for Kansas this season, averaging 14.9 points a contest. And as you could tell from the video clip, Dick has a nice touch from three-point range. He’s making 42 percent of his three-point attempts. He scored 16 points in Kansas’ 76-74 win over the Mountaineers.

The home crowd at Allen Field House loves Gradey Dick. Opposing crowds, like the ESPN announcer, are aware of his last name. Oklahoma State fans who watched the Cowboys play the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena started a vulgar chant when he had the ball. It didn’t unnerve him.

“He’s got a unique last name,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters in his post-game press conference. “He’s heard that since he was probably in third (or) fourth grade. I don’t think it bothers him at all. (And) I actually think he likes it.”

Self added: “I think it fuels him. “The chants? You know, I’m there and I don’t think anything of the chants. If you are focused on the game, I think a lot of that stuff was just water off the back.”

Jayhawk Scored 26 as Cowboys Fans Made Fun of His Name Earlier this Month

In fact, as the Cowboy fans misbehaved, Gradey Dick scored 26 points in Kansas’ 87-76 victory.

“I love it,” Dick said. “I kind of like being the hated one. You are going into (an arena as) visitors and them doing their little chants, it definitely fuels the fire for sure.”

And yes, he conceded he hears all the names and chants. No doubt, all the off-color comments tickle him. Bet he laughs when he hears the ESPN announcer’s call, since it’s going viral.