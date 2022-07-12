ESPN Announces NFL Broadcast Team Featuring Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge for 2022 Season

Are you ready for some football? It’s usually at this point in the summer when that hunger for the NFL season starts to creep into the pit of your stomach. This week, an announcement from ESPN has us hungrier than ever for the opening kickoff.

ESPN revealed its broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Steve Levy will handle play-by-play duties with Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky handling analysis during the year. Laura Rutledge serves as the sideline reporter for the network’s NFL coverage.

This crew will cover multiple NFL games in 2022 as the network has secured a record-setting 21 matchups for the upcoming campaign. That’s the most in ESPN‘s history covering the sport.

Levy and Riddick covered Monday Night Football on ESPN for the past two seasons. Orlovsky has been involved in studio analysis work with the network, but this year will mark his first as an analyst on NFL coverage.

Rutledge has covered specific NFL games in previous seasons with ESPN, dating back to 2018.

Other Announcements For ESPN’s NFL Coverage

This has been a week full of broadcasting announcements from ESPN regarding its NFL coverage during the 2022 season. Another major move involved Robert Griffin III taking over for Randy Moss in the network’s Monday Night Countdown coverage.

New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reported Griffin is stepping in for Moss on Monday Night Countdown after the former star NFL receiver vacated his seat on Friday. Moss and ESPN are in contract negotiations and he voluntarily left the gig open.

Griffin confirmed the news with a tweet of his own this week. It’s another show Griffin can add to his resumé as he’s been quite popular in the broadcast booth since stepping away from the NFL.

Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity 🙏🏾 https://t.co/WORcuVh0eC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 11, 2022

Griffin has made appearances on weekly shows on ESPN and has covered select college football games as an analyst. Now, he’s taking the jump to the network’s premier pre-game coverage for the NFL.