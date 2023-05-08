ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro discusses timetable for going completely direct to consumer

It’s a question people have been asking for years now, “When will ESPN switch to direct to consumer?” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro says a change is imminent.

When talking to Bloomberg recently, Pitaro made it clear that ESPN plans to make that switch. When, exactly, will it happen? There’s no true timetable in the picture at this time.

“We’re going to get to a point where we take our entire network, our flagship programming, and make it available direct to consumer,” Pitaro said. “That’s a ‘when,’ not an ‘if’….We’re only going to do it when it makes sense for our business and for our bottom line.”

ESPN launched a ESPN+ five years ago — a direct-to-consumer product that has found success. Per Awful Announcing, that streaming service has landed nearly 25 million subscribers.

It makes sense for ESPN to make the switch at some point down the road. But it doesn’t sound like the network is in any big hurry. So don’t expect a change in the immediate future.

Right now, it’s not really clear how much a product like that would cost, either. But that’s information that probably won’t be revealed until ESPN officially makes the move.

A change is coming to ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the broadcast booth will see a shake-up.

Longtime ESPN employee and current college football play-by-play man Chris Fowler is expected to take over for Steve Levy on the Monday Night Football broadcasts. He will be part of the No. 2 broadcast team’s coverage of the NFL.

The No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will remain. The longtime duo came over ahead of last season after two decades together at Fox Sports. Buck notably got a deal worth $15 million annually to make the move, while Aikman’s deal averages out to $18 million.

Levy joined the Monday Night Football broadcast team in 2020. His time in the booth for the network’s coverage of those games comes to an end after three seasons.

When ESPN hired Buck and Aikman, Levy said in an interview that he understood the network’s decision.

“Joe Buck is Joe Buck and I get that. My strength — honestly, and what’s really helped me in the business is — I know where I rank. I was never going to be that superstar,” Levy said, via USA TODAY. “When I was doing SportsCenter, Stuart Scott was a superstar. [Scott] Van Pelt has his own thing. I try hard, I work hard, but I know where I stand and I rank.

“If it wasn’t Joe, it was going to be Al Michaels. Someone told me I was third on the whiteboard. That’s a good spot to be in.”