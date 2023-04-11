ESPN’s Holly Rowe Provides Update on Brittney Griner During WNBA Draft

With Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner gearing up to make her WNBA return, Holly Rowe of ESPN provided an update on her status during the 2023 WNBA Draft Monday.

While Griner isn’t quite back to full strength, she’s putting in the work to hopefully be able to play in the Mercury’s season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19.

“We are all so grateful that Brittney Griner is back and safe. I am told she is very happy,” Rowe said during the second round of the WNBA Draft, via On3. “Checking with some people in the Mercury organization, she is doing very well. She is celebrating small gains.

“It’s going to take some time to get Brittney back, but she is working every day and the people around her in that organization have given her everything she needs to be successful there from therapists, nutrition, workouts, working on the court.”

Griner, 32, spent 10 months in Russian detainment on drug charges. She returned to the United States this past December after President Joe Biden organized a one-on-one prisoner swap, sending convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

She inked a one-year, $165,100 deal with the Mercury this offseason after expressing her desire to return to the court. Griner will make good on her promise and return to the Mercury for a 10th season. Phoenix selected her first overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She last suited up for the Mercury in 2021, where she averaged 20.5 points and a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game. Griner led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals, where the Chicago Sky ousted Phoenix in four games.

Brittney Griner Expresses Concern For WSJ Reporter Detained In Russia

On April 2, Griner and her wife, Cherelle, expressed great concern on Instagram for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Griner called on Biden to facilitate the release of the American reporter accused of spying in Russia.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan (Gershkovich) and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia,” the post read. “We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home. Grateful for President Biden and his administration’s deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina.

“Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for all. That is why we call on all of our supporters to both celebrate the wins and encourage the administration to continue to use every tool possible to bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home.”