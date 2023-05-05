ESPN’s Jay Williams calls for end of ‘Mount Rushmore’ term in sports

There’s lots of ways to describe measurement when talking about the best of the best. The GOAT, your personal Top-10, or, popularly, your ‘Mount Rushmore’. However, Jay Williams has had enough of that phrase, especially considering its historical context.

Williams made his point on this matter earlier this week on First Take. He said that the four presidents featured in stone in South Dakota aren’t even ‘the best’ in U.S. history.

As an African-American himself and as he sat next to the show’s female host in Molly Qerim, he also added that it’s offensive considering not everyone’s ancestors would have been able to vote way back when.

Jay Williams encourages everyone to stop the Mount Rushmore talk pic.twitter.com/S799VOQoeZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2023

“Can we first off just stop with the Mount Rushmore talk? They’re not even the four best presidents this country has ever had!,” said Jay Williams. “Everyone in this room was not even able to vote. I just want to say that off the top. That’s our metric for success? That’s our king?”

It’s an interesting point from Williams considering it’s one that hasn’t really been made before. A ‘Mount Rushmore’ is a fairly common phrase when it comes to conversations focused on rankings, especially in the sports world.

Even so, although it’s a national monument, Jay Williams just wants everyone to keep the context of it in mind when using it in conversations like the one they had this week on ESPN.

Tom Brady sends clear response to rumor he won’t call NFL games for Fox in 2024

So much for those rumors about Tom Brady bowing out of doing TV for Fox Sports more than a year before his gig is supposed to start.

Brady retired from football on Feb. 1. And he’s currently serving a gap year of sorts as he gets used to the slower lifestyle of an NFL retiree. He’s doing business deals, traveling with his kids and maybe sleeping late. He opted to push back his TV booth duties until the fall of 2024. Remember that he’s already agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract.

But earlier this week, Andrew Marchand, who covers sports media for the NY Post, talked about the Tom Brady deal on a podcast. It was part of the pod’s “Brady Meter,” Marchand predicted there’s now only a 49 percent chance that the quarterback ever will step into a booth for Fox Sports.

Marchand said: “I’ve talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t. I don’t think he wants to travel that much. … I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all in. So he’s not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and (Troy) Aikman do sometimes. He’s going to be there early if he’s going to do it, so it’s a four-day event.

Sports Illustrated wrote about the comments and whether the famous ex-quarterback would blow off TV. SI then shared the story on Instagram, with the comment: “According to a recent report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady may be re-considering his options as he settles into his life after football.”

And Tom Brady, himself, gave some feedback on the story. He tucked them in the comments section. He wrote:

“FakeNews”