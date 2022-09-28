espn-launching-college-football-alternate-broadcast-hosted-by-pat-mcafee

ESPN announced Tuesday that “CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show” will launch during Week 5 of the college football season.

The alternate broadcast will debut this Saturday for No. 10 NC State (4-0) vs. No. 5 Clemson (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN2. The show will feature weekly guests in the same way the popular “ManningCast” does for the alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football.” Guests for the debut edition will be announced later this week.

McAfee announced in August that he had inked a deal with Omaha Productions to simulcast six college football games this season.

We have officially agreed alongside @OmahaProd to simulcast SIX BIG ASS COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES this season



“Peyton Manning and I are getting into business together,” McAfee said. “We have officially agreed, alongside Omaha Productions, to simulcast six BIG-ASS college football games this season. We will be on ESPN2. The main cast will be on ESPN. Omaha is obviously helping us along the way and we will be running it. Peyton, you are the f—— man. Thank you for the opportunity, thank you for the business.”

The simulcast era is officially upon us at ESPN. McAfee joins not only the “ManningCast,” but the “KayRod” feed featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez as alternate broadcasts on the network.

Pat McAfee Joins College GameDay as Full-Time Analyst

The former NFL punter turned podcast host and WWE commentator is now a full-time analyst on ESPN‘s “College GameDay.”

McAfee inked a multi-year agreement with the network earlier this month and made his first appearance in Austin ahead of the Alabama-Texas showdown. In addition, he will contribute to coverage of the Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship.

“College GameDay is one of those shows that is universally beloved. It’s an institution,” McAfee said in a release. “Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor. I understand the weight that the show holds in the sports universe and I will try my best to somehow add to it.”

McAfee, 35, previously made guest appearances on “College GameDay” in 2019 and 2020. It’s one of the few roles he’s taken up since retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season. McAfee spent eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, earning two Pro Bowl selections. He was named an All-Pro in 2014.

He has since reached notoriety for his daily talk show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” which airs on YouTube. McAfee recently cut ties with Sirius XM, which simulcasted his show for two years. This past December, McAfee announced a deal with FanDuel, which will pay him more than $120 million over four years.