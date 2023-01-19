ESPN Makes Brutal Blunder With Michael Vick Graphic During Virginia Tech Basketball Game

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick made a trip to Charlottesville to watch his alma mater Virginia Tech Hokies basketball team take on rival Virginia on Wednesday. When Vick played football for the Hokies, he was at the center of the spotlight with his dazzling dual-threat abilities. But when he was sitting courtside for Wednesday’s game, it was a little bit harder for him to get some camera time.

ESPNU’s broadcast of the game attempted to put the camera on Vick and acknowledge his presence at the game. But it did not go as successfully as they’d liked, as the camera crew struggled to get a clear shot of Vick as he was seated behind some other fans in attendance.

The ESPNU camera struggling to locate Michael Vick. pic.twitter.com/gOvRTKSGKG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2023

The cameraman on the scene did his best to get Vick his camera time, shaking and making his way to find the best angle of him only for his head to be down and for a hat to be covering most of his face.

Vick wasn’t the only star in attendance for the Commonwealth Clash, as former Virginia basketball player Ty Jerome also made an appearance. Jerome was a member of Virginia’s 2019 National Championship team, and is currently a member of the Golden State Warriors. He brought some of his teammates along with him, as Moses Moody and four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry joined him as well.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was also in attendance, as he’s been making his rounds across the conference, attending Clemson versus Wake Forest’s game the day before.

More on Michael Vick and Virginia Tech

Unfortunately for Michael Vick, he not only missed out on some screen time, but his alma mater also missed out on a victory. Virginia Tech was defeated by Virginia 78-68, and the No. 10 ranked Cavaliers definitely lived up to their ranking. Virginia made 50.9% of their shots from the field and played disciplined basketball all night, turning the ball over just five times and only sending the Hokies to the free-throw line just once.

Vick gave up both baseball and basketball when he reached high school, fully turning his attention to football. Despite this, the Hokies could probably use his skills right about now. Virginia Tech has lost its last six basketball games, and the schedule is not getting any easier any time soon. Their next two games are versus Clemson, currently ranked at the top of the ACC standings, and perennial powerhouse Duke.

Hopefully, the Hokies can turn things around soon. And hopefully, Vick can get some front-row, courtside tickets the next time he attends a game, better preparing the next camera crew for his closeup.