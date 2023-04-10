Anyone watching ESPN‘s First Take on Monday morning probably muttered to themselves, “What the hell is that?” A mic picked up some bizarre noises while Stephen A. Smith attempted to have a conversation with Kendrick Perkins.

Smith and Perkins were in the middle of a segment when a mic picked up some strange moaning sounds. The noises weren’t exactly faint, either. They could be heard even as Smith continued his talking point about the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

We can’t really describe what happened — because we don’t know. Maybe we don’t want to know, either. Regardless, below is the clip shared from Barstool Sports:

Who is moaning into the mic over at ESPN????? pic.twitter.com/FatOk7k7Jj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 10, 2023

That’s unsettling, isn’t it? But it didn’t seem to get in the way of Smith who continued to talk as if nothing was out of the ordinary. Or maybe he couldn’t hear it?

We may not get it but we’d like some sort of explanation from ESPN, just so we know what actually happened. Although, again, maybe it’s best if we don’t.

Regardless of what bizarre circumstance led to this very weird situation on First Take, let this serve as a reminder to always turn your mic off when you’re not on set. You never know what might happen when you leave it turned on.

Viewers React to Bizarre Moment on ESPN’s First Take

As you might’ve guessed, people tuned into ESPN’s First Take (or those who saw the clip on Twitter) had plenty to say about this bizarre moment during the show. They were just as confused as us.

Some thought it was the mic that belonged to Perkins, who was listening to Smith at the time.

“That’s perk lol,” one individual wrote on Twitter.

It would make a little more sense than someone backstage or off-screen. But it still didn’t sound quite right. This is why we need an explanation from ESPN.

Another Twitter user called out the production crew at the network saying, “someone’s producer forgot to hit the mute button …”

Someone’s producer forgot to hit the mute button…. https://t.co/dEfO60XQRo — Matthew Bruening (@SportsfanaticMB) April 10, 2023

There were also plenty of “wtf” responses directly related to the video posted by Barstool Sports. And, to be honest, we understand those sentiments. It might actually be the most appropriate response we’ve seen.

Whatever the case, ESPN might want to be better prepared to handle this kind of situation. It proved to be very distracting and is probably the only thing anyone watching Monday’s show will talk about.