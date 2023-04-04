ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Opens Up About Heart Procedure on The Pat McAfee Show

ESPN “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg made his return from an extended absence to the morning show on March 27 after undergoing a heart procedure.

Greenberg, who has been with the network since 1996, shared the details behind the surgery that sidelined him on the Tuesday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.“

“This was something that sounded a lot worse than it was,” Greenberg said. “I had a condition you’ve probably heard of, which is called atrial fibrillation… Some people have it and don’t even know it. I had it and I knew it. When I would get it, I would literally just be sitting still and my heart rate would go up to like 160… It started the year my father was dying and it was, I think, just sort of brought on by stress. So it started in 2015. And the usual course of that disease is that in the early stages, it is very controllable with medication, which it was for me.

“Generally speaking as time goes by it becomes something that becomes a bigger problem. And you have to be more aggressive in treating it. That’s what came so there’s a procedure called a cardiac ablation, which is a scary freaking sounding term. But that’s what it is. And while it is a fairly major procedure, it’s very routine, it’s very common. They do a hundred of them a day in the hospital I was in…

“We timed it out so that I would not miss NFL free agency, I didn’t miss [Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron] Rodgers on McAfee, and now I will be back and healthy and able to travel in time for the NBA playoffs… and then the NFL Draft… It was serious, but it wasn’t frightening.”

Mike Greenberg Gives out Thanks for Well Wishes Received

After an outpouring of support following the reveal from his wife, Stacy, Greenberg took to social media to thank everyone for their kind words.

“As the week ends, I want to say that @StacyGSG and I are so grateful for all the well wishes you’ve sent us,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter on March 24.

Stacy did note that her husband has his eyes on the ongoing saga surrounding Rodgers. A loyal New York Jets fan, Greenberg is patiently waiting for a trade to go through after the four-time MVP expressed his desire to play for the Jets in 2023.