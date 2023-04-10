ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Rips Fred Couples for His Masters Final Round Clothing Choice

ESPN “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg wasn’t a fan of Fred Couples’ attire during the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament Sunday.

Greenberg took exception with Couples wearing a sweatshirt on what was a cold and windy day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Fred Couples, sweatshirt? He looks like he was doing some work around the house and someone reminded him of his tee time.



How laid back do you have to be to play the final round of the #Masters in attire that would not be allowed at practically any country club? — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 9, 2023

Greenberg’s opinion wasn’t replicated, with many slamming him on Twitter for the hot take.

“Counterpoint: Fred Couples has made cuts at the Masters in 5 different decades and just set the record for the oldest guy to ever made the cut. If he wants to play in a bathrobe and slippers, he gets to,” one fan wrote.

Couples, 63, became the oldest player to make the cut in Masters history after finishing his first two rounds 1-over par — two strokes above the cut-line. He finished the final round 4-over par and +9 for the tournament.

“I am excited to make the cut,” the 1992 Masters champion said Saturday, via CNN. “That’s why I come here… that’s my objective, and I did it. I’m going to try and compete. I can’t compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody. But I can compete with myself, and that’s really why I come. That’s what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.”

Mike Greenberg Opens Up About Heart Procedure on The Pat McAfee Show

Greenberg made his return from an extended absence to the morning show on March 27 after undergoing a heart procedure. Greenberg, who has been with the network since 1996, shared the details behind the surgery that sidelined him during last Tuesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.“

“This was something that sounded a lot worse than it was,” Greenberg said. “I had a condition you’ve probably heard of, which is called atrial fibrillation… Some people have it and don’t even know it. I had it and I knew it. When I would get it, I would literally just be sitting still and my heart rate would go up to like 160… It started the year my father was dying and it was, I think, just sort of brought on by stress. So it started in 2015. And the usual course of that disease is that in the early stages, it is very controllable with medication, which it was for me.

“Generally speaking as time goes by it becomes something that becomes a bigger problem. And you have to be more aggressive in treating it. That’s what came so there’s a procedure called a cardiac ablation, which is a scary freaking sounding term. But that’s what it is. And while it is a fairly major procedure, it’s very routine, it’s very common. They do a hundred of them a day in the hospital I was in…

“We timed it out so that I would not miss NFL free agency, I didn’t miss [Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron] Rodgers on McAfee, and now I will be back and healthy and able to travel in time for the NBA playoffs… and then the NFL Draft… It was serious, but it wasn’t frightening.”